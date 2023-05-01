'Dawson's Creek' Alum Jensen Ackles 'Has the Voice of an Angel,' Says Joshua Jackson (Exclusive)

In celebrity-talent news you probably didn't expect, actor Joshua Jackson has revealed that his former Dawson's Creek co-star Jensen Ackles "has the voice of an angel." The surprising revelation came during an interview with Jackson and actress Lizzy Caplan, as both were promoting their new Paramount+ series, Fatal Attraction. We asked Jackson about a karaoke scene early in the show, prompting him to share his stance on singing in front of crowds and spilling the beans about Ackles.

"I'm not a huge karaoke guy. I have enjoyed karaoke, but it's not something that I seek out," Jackson told us exclusively, following our question about his Fatal Attraction character Dan Gallagher belting out a drunken rendition of "Torn" by Natalie Imbruglia. "I think you can see from my rendition of that song, it's not really in my wheelhouse. There's a reason why karaoke's not my go-to. I don't know why people still write me scenes where I have to sing and/or dance because it's clearly not one of my skills." Caplan then added, "I have friends that they're die-hard karaoke... many, many friends, that the end of every night ends in some private room. I would never pick karaoke."

Jackson shared Caplan's sentiment and then proceeded to dish on his old castmate's talent for singing. "There's an actor named Jensen Ackles who worked on Dawson's Creek many, many years ago. Now, Jensen is a lovely guy. He's also really f—ing handsome, like incredibly handsome, and we went out one night after work in North Carolina. Karaoke. Everybody's been drinking, everybody sounds like they've been drinking, and he stands up and has the voice of an angel."

The actor went on to quip, "I just remember being like, 'Motherf—er. That's so annoying.' I think that kind of killed my joy of karaoke forever. Caplan then joked, "It's just the never-ending feud: Josh Jackson and Jensen." Jackson then added that Ackles' voice is "annoyingly soulful, beautiful... Not just, 'Oh, he can carry a tune,' like an, 'Oh my God.' It's obnoxious."

While Jackson starred as Pacey Witter in all six seasons of Dawson's Creek, Ackles only starred in the final season, playing C.J. Braxton. Notably, Ackles' incredible voice and singing talent are well-documented fans can find numerous videos of him belting out tunes like "Tennessee Whiskey" and "Wagon Wheel, over on YouTube. The Supernatural alum also has his own band, Radio Company, with bandmate Steve Carlson. Fans can click here to check out some of their music.