Joshua Jackson Gets an English Lesson From Wife Jodie Turner-Smith on Twitter Praise Post

Since their relationship began in 2018, Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have been the definition of couple goals. The lovely duo got married in 2019 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2020, and they have managed to keep the flirting going despite settling down. Jackson was hyping up Turner-Smith on Twitter over her latest performance as the second ill-fated wife of Henry VIII in the miniseries Anne Boleyn, tweeting "Can I just take the moment to not that my wife has been absolutely smashing the photoshoot game this year."

However, Turner-Smith's response might be even more charming, hilariously noting his typo, replying "note*." However, Jackson continued to praise Turner-Smith, writing "Spelling or no. I’m not wrong." alongside an editorial shot of Turner-Smith. He continued to share photos of Turner-Smith, tweeting out "I mean" and "Sheesh."

This couple is clearly smitten with each other, with Turner-Smith singing Jackson's praises to PEOPLE. "I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving," she said. "We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being. We high-five each other all the time about how great we chose. We're like, 'You did a great job choosing,' and then we're like, 'Yeah, you too.'"

It's good that Turner-Smith has Jackson in her corner because she has faced some pushback as a Black actress portraying Anne Boleyn. "At the end of the day, people were always going to feel a certain way about a Black actor playing Anne," Turner-Smith told The Independent, pointing out that historical fiction has always taken liberties with factual history, citing the buff Jonathan Rhys-Meyers as Henry VIII in The Tudors. "Still, I knew it would be challenging for people because race is challenging for people," she explained. "Some people of color, too, are asking, 'Why are they doing this?' But you know, not everything is for everybody."