Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o Confirm Romance Rumors in New Photos

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o have made it official. On Tuesday, the couple was photographed holding hands and taking a stroll together in Joshua Tree, California. Nyong'o, 40, wore yellow sweatpants and a white and green striped long-sleeve shirt that read, "It's Okay to Cry."

In terms of Jackson's attire, the Dawson's Creek star, 45, was seen wearing a gray beanie, a white crewneck, and black sweatpants. As they walked beside each other and smiled, the two seemed to be having a good time.

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o Confirm Their Romance as They Step Out Together Holding Hands pic.twitter.com/oZX5SzUbYA — People (@people) December 7, 2023

Before their latest public outing, the pair were seen leaving Erewhon Market in Los Angeles last Monday. TMZ published photos showing the pair outside a convenience store and driving together in a Tesla.

During their joint grocery run, they took great care not to be seen together. The Oscar winner ducked into the passenger seat, but she was still visible. Even though their plan failed, Jackson kept the appearance of a solo outing and headed into the store first, with Nyong'o going in minutes later.

Nyong'o was wearing a floral sweatshirt with wide-leg pants and a baseball cap for the outing, while Jackson was wearing a white sweatshirt and jeans.

They were spotted again in Los Angeles in October, attending a Janelle Monáe concert. Photos posted by TMZ on Oct. 19 depicted the couple standing close to one another at the show. The outing caught people's attention, especially since Nyong'o ended her relationship with Sal Masekela that same day and deleted everything related to him from her Instagram page.

The week prior to Jackson's night out with Nyong'o, his wife, actress/model Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce after four years, citing "irreconcilable differences." There has been no public comment from Jackson about the divorce. The couple has one child together, a daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson, born in April 2020.

It has been reported that the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress was romantically involved with Masekea. As of December 2022, they went public with their relationship, and she last posted a birthday message to Masekea at the end of August.

However, it appears that the Instagram post, captured by PEOPLE, has disappeared. It was Nyong'o who announced their breakup on Instagram at the same time as photos of her at the Janelle Monáe concert appeared online.