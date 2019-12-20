Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Just Got Married

Actor Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have secretly married, a source told Us Weekly on Friday, telling the magazine that not only did the two tie the knot, but that the Dawson’s Creek actor is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on.” The news comes after the two sparked marriage speculation when they made their red carpet debut as a couple last month at the premiere of Turner-Smith’s new film, Queen & Slim, at the 2019 AFI Fest in Los Angeles.

Jackson, 41, reportedly “looked so thrilled to be there to support [Jodie],” a source said. “He was all smiles and doting on her and her family all night. A total gentleman.”

Fans wondered if the two had said “I do” when they spotted a large diamond ring on 36-year-old Turner-Smith’s left hand. In the red carpet photos, Jackson’s left hand was obscured from view.

Even before their red carpet appearance, wedding bell rumors first surfaced in August when they were seen at a Beverly Hills courthouse in photos published by the Daily Mail. The outlet reported that they got what appeared to be a marriage license and carried it out of the building in a yellow envelope. In California, a marriage license is valid for 90 days.

A week after that, Turner-Smith shared a photo of them gazing into each other’s eyes at the Clarke Cooke House in Newport, Rhode Island. “Two people who only fancy each other a little bit,” she captioned the shot.

The couple started dating in November 2018, when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. They also reportedly attended Usher’s 40th birthday party together in October of that year, with a source telling Us Weekly at the time that they were “all over each other” and “gazing into each other’s eyes as they danced together their whole night.”

Jackson had previously been linked to Inglorious Basterds actress Diane Kruger for 10 years before they split in 2016. Both seem to be happy now, with Kruger welcoming a daughter in November 2018 with The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus.

Kruger told Vulture in January 2018 that her breakup with Jackson “was a long time coming.”

“Also we broke up many months before ewe said we were broken up, so by the time I made that decision, it didn’t feel like it was so urgent anymore. You don’t break up overnight after 10 years, you know what I mean?” she said.

