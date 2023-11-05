Joshua Jackson Just Got More Bad Career News

After Joshua Jackson's Fatal Attraction series was canceled by Paramount+, the Dawson's Creek alum has received even more bad news. Variety exclusively reports that Ava DuVernay's untitled drama is no longer happening at Starz. Jackson was set to star in and executive produce the project alongside The Walking Dead's Lauren Ridloff. While the show began filming in Wilmington, North Carolina in March, production was paused in May because of the WGA strike.

DuVernay had an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV that ended in May, and she decided to step away from the project. It's unclear if DuVernay's decision played a part in Starz axing the series, but it's a pretty good guess. The network also previously canceled Heels, Run the World, Blindspotting, and fellow freshman series The Venery of Samantha Bird. The drama initially also had a three-season pickup, and it's unknown if the series will be shopped around elsewhere.

"One person is ambitious, while the other is restless," reads the synopsis via the outlet. "One is ready to commit, while the other debates the merits of relationships. One is Black, and one is white. One is deaf, and one is not. Though wildly different, the two are emotionally and physically drawn to each other despite personal expectations and public assumptions. Their attraction passionately disrupts notions of race, gender, class, physical ability, and normative culture, elevating to true love that surpasses difference."

News of the cancellation from Starz comes on the heels of Jackson's Paramount+ series Fatal Attraction getting canceled. Also starring Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Toby Huss, Brian Goodman, Alyssa Jirrels, and Reno Wilson, Fatal Attraction is a reimagining of the classic 1987 film. It centered on a passionate love affair turning dangerous when a woman refuses to allow her lover to end the relationship. The Season 1 finale aired in May, so fans had been waiting quite a long time for any news. Things are not going well for Jackson, but hopefully, whatever project he has next will be the winner.

As of now, he doesn't seem to have anything else in the works. It's possible that once the SAG-AFTRA strike comes to an end, more projects will come his way. Hopefully, it's not long until Joshua Jackson comes across another project, but in the meantime. Maybe the untitled drama and Fatal Attraction could find a new home somewhere else? There's always hope.