Jodie Sweetin Shares How 'Full House' Family Is Coping After Bob Saget's Passing (Exclusive)

Just like the rest of the world, the Full House family was shocked to learn about Bob Saget's untimely passing. The comedian died in January at the age of 65 due to a brain bleed. How is the Full House family doing in light of this loss? While chatting with Jodie Sweetin about her participation in CBS' Beyond the Edge, she explained to PopCulture.com how the cast is leaning on one another during this difficult time.

As for how Sweetin herself is handling Saget's passing, she noted that it's left a "big hole" in her life. The actor continued to say that the same goes for her fellow Full House stars, saying, "Bob was always there and I miss him dearly. Even though he wasn't someone that maybe I saw every day, I knew that no matter what, Bob was there." The Beyond the Edge star added that the Full House cast has kept in close contact following Saget's passing.

"I think we've all just really joined together and come together," Sweetin said. "And some of us have had other losses in the meantime that have also been greatly painful. And as usual we just show up as a family. We spend time with each other, we talk to each other. We text on our group text. We do all of these things that keep us connected." The actor recalled that the cast recently went out to lunch together alongside the show's executive producer Jeff Franklin. While she was unable to attend as she was out of town working, she said that she'll be able to see her former co-stars soon. Sweetin added, "I know that I'll plan a dinner soon with Lori (Loughlin) and Candace (Cameron Bure) and Andrea (Barber) and I know that these people will be in my life forever."

It's been a few months since Saget's death. He died as a result of a brain bleed. About a month after his passing, Sweetin paid tribute to him via an interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which she shared what she learned from her onetime onscreen father. She shared, in part, "When someone passes, all the sudden you think about all the things that you've learned from them and how important they've been. And I just realized so much of his genuineness and his kindness and his ability to help others really impacted me."