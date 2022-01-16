Bob Saget’s ‘Full House’ Daughters Reach out to His Widow Kelly Rizzo After Her Tearjerking Tribute

Full House legend Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, shared a moving note about her late husband that has friends reaching out. Rizzo, who married the comedian in 2018, previously shared a brief statement to the press, but this was the first time she publicly opened up in-depth about the loss. In a Saturday night Instagram post, the Eat Travel Rock TV host shared a photo with Saget and talked about how he was “the most incredible man on Earth.” This spurred numerous friends of the couple to share messages of love with Rizzo as she mourns her loss. Among them were Full House actresses Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure.

“My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH,” Rizzo wrote. “I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.

“Most importantly. I have no regrets. We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that.”

Rizzo went on to thank the family and friends who’ve consoled her during this trying time. She also mourned the fact that the America’s Funniest Home Videos host “had so much more he wanted to do” in his life, and she vowed to carry on his legacy, including his dedication to the Scleroderma Research Foundation. In the comments, Full House and Fuller House actresses Sweetin and Bure were among those reaching out. Sweetin played middle daughter Stephanie Tanner, and Bure played eldest daughter D.J. Tanner. Saget was their on-screen dad, Danny Tanner, for all eight seasons of Full House and all five seasons of Fuller House.

“You are so loved. And thank you for making Bob SO incredibly happy,” Sweetin wrote. “I remember the first moment he was telling me about you and that you were just “incredible”. It was a gift what you had, for both of you. I’m so happy I got to be there to witness small parts of it. And the way that you have not only dealt with your own grief, but loved others through theirs as well this week… you have been filled with grace and incredible compassion. I know Bob is proud of you. Love you Kelly. You’re in the family now, good luck getting rid of us.”

Bure commented, “Kelly, you are so beautiful inside and out. That’s why Bob loved you so much. You have a heart that matches his and you were perfect together. [heart emoji] We are by your side for the rest of life. Always and forever. We’re not going anywhere. I Love you sweet friend.”