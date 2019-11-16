Watch ‘Fixer Upper’ Star Chip and Joanna Gaines Arrive in a Tractor for ‘College GameDay’

Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma Sooners will face off with the Baylor Bears in a battle of heavyweight teams. To mark this occasion, College GameDay traveled to Waco, Texas, and brought in some hometown favorite celebrity guest pickers. Chip and Joanna Gaines were on hand to preview the big battle, and they arrived in fitting fashion.

Instead of simply showing up in a limousine or a truck, the celebrity home designers instead kept on brand by rolling up to the set in a massive John Deere tractor. Chip drove and constantly honked the horn while Joanna waved to the fans lining the bridge.

The Gaines have long been supporters of Baylor football, and they wanted to properly fire up the crowd in attendance and potentially provide an extra spark for Saturday afternoon.

.@chipgaines and @joannagaines are here to fix up some GameDay picks 🚜 pic.twitter.com/guPNtBWBts — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 16, 2019

As the celebrity guest pickers, the Gaines’ were given the opportunity to sit on the College GameDay set and explain why the 12th-ranked Bears would take care of business at home against the 10th-ranked Sooners. At 9-0, the hometown team has a better record than Oklahoma (8-1), but the Lincoln Riley-led team was still considered the favorite in enemy territory.

However, the first couple of home improvement was unwavering in their support for Baylor. They showed up to the set with a passion for their favorite team, and they even convinced Lee Corso to select an upset. The co-host known for wearing mascot heads said at first that he was rooting for Oklahoma, but he actually pulled out a bear head and decided to pick what he described as an upset victory for Baylor.

“I’m going for that upset, gimme that Baylor head,” Corso said to after explaining that Oklahoma is 25-3 against Baylor in the all-time series. In response, the raucous crowd cheered while Chip jumped out of his seat and donned another bear head.

While Chip and Joanna certainly want the Baylor Bears to reign victorious, the Oklahoma Sooners are currently 10-point favorites due to having the second-ranked scoring offense in the nation. Although there is hope that having the celebrity couple serve as the guest pickers will provide an extra edge upon kickoff.

Whether or not this plan is successful remains to be seen. Kickoff for Saturday’s game in Waco is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

