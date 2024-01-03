Jimmy Kimmel Directly Responds to Aaron Rodgers' Claim About Jeffrey Epstein Connection

Jimmy Kimmel has a strong message for Aaron Rodgers following the New York Jets quarterback's comments on The Pat McAfee Show. On Tuesday, Rodgers suggested that the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! was among those named on the Jeffrey Epstein list, saying "There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn't come out." Rodgers added, "I'll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle."

This led to Kimmel sending a strong message to Rodgers on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Dear Aa—hole: for the record, I've not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can't seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."

The names of over 150 associates of the late sex offender Epstein are set to be revealed following a court order from a federal judge in December. In March 2023, Kimmel mocked Rodgers for discussing the Epstein list and UFO during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released?" Rodgers said, per Variety. "There's some files that have some names on it that might be getting released pretty soon."

Kimmel played the clip of Rodgers, saying "It might be time to revisit the concussion protocol, Aaron." He then followed up by saying the four-time NFL MVP is a "tin-foil hater." Epstein died in his jail cell on Aug. 10, 2019. His death came one month after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges. According to PEOPLE, the list will include former employees of Episode and Ghislaine Maxwell, or people who had flown in his plane such as Britain's Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton. In June 2022, Maxwell, who was Epstein's associate and former girlfriend, was sentenced to 20 years for sex trafficking.

Rodgers was traded to the Jets from the Green Bay Packers in April. He has missed nearly all of the 2023 season due to an Achilles injury. He returned to practice last month but isn't expected to play in the team's final game on Sunday.