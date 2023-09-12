Video: See the Exact Moment Aaron Rodgers Tore His Achilles

NFL fans learned on Tuesday that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not play for the rest of the season due to a torn Achilles tendon. Rodgers suffered the injury on Monday night when the Jets took on the Buffalo Bills, and a new video shows that Rodgers had no chance of returning the game. A social media user shared a clip from ESPN that zooms in on his foot. The social media user says it shows Rodgers' Achilles snap when Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd takes him down for a sack in Rodgers' fourth play as a Jet.

Zach Wilson took over as QB, and the Jets defeated the Bills 22-16 in overtime. But now the expectations for the Jets aren't as high as it was before the start of the season because Rodgers was brought in to lead the Jets to a Super Bowl run. Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to reporters on Tuesday and said he feared the worst once he saw the injury.

Holly fucking shit. You can literally see Aaron Rodgers’s achilles snap. pic.twitter.com/p0yCwQYvi3 — Beantown USA (@BeantownUS2) September 12, 2023

"I feel more for Aaron than anyone," Saleh said, per the Jets' official website. "He's invested so much into this organization, so much into this journey he's embarked on and wanting to be a part of what we have going here and how much he's invested into not only this organization, but his teammates, himself, this fanbase, this city. I have a lot of emotions for him."

Saleh went on to say that winning the game is great, but it's a bittersweet feeling because of the injury. "That part sucks," Saleh said. "I'm going to enjoy this win. Winning in the NFL is hard regardless of who the quarterback is. Personally, I don't hurt for me. I don't hurt for our locker room. I hurt for Aaron and how much he has invested in all of this. I'm still going to say a prayer. I'm still going to hold out hope, but my heart is with Aaron right now and no one else."

Rodgers was traded to the Jets in April after spending his entire career with the Green Bay Packers. Since becoming the Packers started in 2008, Rodgers won four NFL MVP awards, led the Packers to a Super Bowl win during the 2010 season and was named Super Bowl MVP.