Why Jimmy Kimmel Is a Big Winner Now That James Corden's 'Late Late Show' Is Done

With The Late Late Show with James Corden finished, Jimmy Kimmel now has an open playing field. Fellow late-night host Seth Meyers spoke to Deadline about the talk-show circuit and what it will be like post-James Corden. The former SNL cast member pointed out that Kimmel is now the only LA-based late-night talk show, which definitely makes it easier on both him and some celebrities.

"It's going to be a real nice open field for our friend Jimmy Kimmel," Meyers explained. "I'll tell you that much. In the end, the biggest problem we're up against is we're the third New York show with guests, so I don't know how much James leaving helps us there. We also don't feel like we have a problem booking guests, and guests in this day and age, especially for us, don't move the needle much. Any A-lister should just do Fallon and help our lead in. That would be better for us."

James Corden filmed his show in Los Angeles, and now that he's out, Jimmy Kimmel is the only one still filming on the West Coast. Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, and Andy Cohen all film in New York, which definitely gives Kimmel quite an advantage considering how much goes on in LA and the fact that a lot of stars live there. Plus, with his theater being right in the heart of Hollywood, it's definitely a goldmine. However, even so, Meyers doesn't think there's problems booking guests, and it definitely doesn't seem like it, either, but that West and East Coast advantage might also have a part in it.

Corden first announced his departure from The Late Late Show in April 2022, and his show officially ended a year later. Last month it was reported that a reboot of the improvisational comedy series @midnight, which was hosted by Chris Hardwick and ran on Comedy Central between 2013 and 2017, would be taking its place. As of now, there's no date from CBS as to when the series will be premiering, but it's possible the series will be part of CBS' fall schedule or be held for midseason, likely depending on the ongoing writers' strike, which has no end in sight.

While it's definitely sad that James Corden is no longer part of the late-night lineup, but it seems like it's not all bad news. Of course, there could always be another new talk show host popping up in Tinsel Town, but for now, Jimmy Kimmel wins that area.