Aaron Rodgers Gets Paid Millions for ESPN Appearances

Aaron Rodgers loves appearing on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show for a big reason. Pat McAfee told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post that the New York Jets quarterback has been paid over $1 million for his appearances on the show.

"Aaron has made over $1,000,000 with us, for sure," McAfee told The Post over direct message. McAfee didn't reveal how much Rodgers gets paid yearly, but Marchand said the four-time NFL MVP receives more than seven figures per year to come on the show each week.

Rodgers has helped McAfee become a star in the sports media industry. This year, McAfee joined ESPN by signing a five-year, $85 million contract. Having Rodgers on the show every Tuesday has helped it become a staple in the industry as Rodgers says things that catch people's attention.

"My company went from a valuation of [$2 million to $5 million] to a company valued over $500 million in just a few years," McAfee said. "Everybody who helped us get to this point has reaped the benefits of it, that's how business is supposed to work. To be transparent, Aaron deserves much more than what he's gotten for the time and effort he has put into 'Aaron Rodgers' Tuesdays.'

"I know there's an old viewpoint that Billion Dollar corporations have tried to make a standard that players and coaches are lucky to get on the platform and talk. Well, as the human who owns my company and sees the value directly associated with these guys sharing their stories and thoughts, I think that's bulls–t. 'If somebody's making money off of this, I'm making money off of this. If nobody's making any money, and it's all for good will, I'm making no money as well' is my mindset for doing stuff and I treat my company the same way. I give rather large bonuses as thank you's and I genuinely believe it's the only way to operate."

Rodgers, who will turn 40 in December, was traded to the Jets in April after spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He tore his Achilles tendon during the season opener in September and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.