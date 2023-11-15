Jimmy Kimmel Sets Return as Oscars Host for 2024 Ceremony

Jimmy Kimmel is set to return as the Oscars host for the 2024 ceremony, marking his fourth time as the Grand Marshall of Hollywood's biggest awards night. Variety shared the news, also revealing that Emmy nominee Molly McNearney — Kimmel's wife — is returning as well. She will serve as an executive producer of the Academy Awards for the second year in a row.

"I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," quipped Kimmel in a statement, with McNearney adding that she is "especially honored to be part of the Oscars team this year." Kimmel previously hosted the show in 2017, 2018 and 2023. Other stars who've hosted four times include Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon. The only people to host more are Johnny Carson with five, Billy Crystal with nine, and Bob Hope at 11. Notably, Kimmel was the host the same year of the major Best Picture flub — 2018 — when the Oscar was initially given to La La Land although it was supposed to have been awarded to Moonlight.

(Photo: ABC/Matt Sayles)

Kimmel was not around in 2022 for the infamous "slap" Oscars, where Will Smith took issue with a G.I. Jane joke that host Chris Rock made about the Independence Day star's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. After leaving his seat, Smith approached Rock on the stage, and hit him with a hard open-hand slap. Upon returning to his seat, Smith yelled to Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f—ing mouth."

While he wasn't host that year, Kimmel did previously have something to say when asked about the possibility of someone trying the same thing with him during the 2023 telecast. "You mean, if somebody comes up on the stage and slaps me? Well, I size them up, and, if I'm bigger than they are, I beat the s— out of them on television," Kimmel told The Hollywood Reporter. The late-night talk show host then joked, "And if it's [Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson], I run."

Speaking about Kimmell and McNearey's 2024 return Academy CEO and President Bill Kramer said, "We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly [McNearney] returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience. We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again."

"After his triumphant return to the Oscars stage last year, we are honored to have Jimmy back to guide us through one of the most beloved celebrations in entertainment," added Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals. "He is such a valuable member of our Disney family, and we could not be more appreciative of him and his entire team." The 96th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 10, 2024.