Aaron Rodgers Returns to Practice With New York Jets 11 Weeks After Achilles Surgery

Aaron Rodgers is getting closer to making a big comeback. On Wednesday, the New York Jets quarterback returned to practice 11 weeks after having surgery on his Achilles tendon. Rodgers practiced at a limited capacity and the Jets have 21 days to decide whether to activate Rodgers from injured reserve. That means Rodgers could return on Dec. 24 when the Packers take on the Washington Commanders.

"This isn't so much getting ready to play as much as it is a progression in his rehab," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said, per the team's official website. "For Aaron, what he'll be doing in practice is no different than what he'd be doing on [a side field] with regard to certain drill and individual. Instead of throwing with staff members, he'll be throwing to teammates. There's no added risk to it. There are certain things that he's been cleared for that we'll allow him to do."

Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in the Jets' season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11. He had surgery on Sept. 14 and has been working his way back ever since. "This entire time I've said what I'd like to do rehab-wise," Rodgers said. "Neal, my doctor Neal ElAttrache, did kind of a newer, innovative surgery. I asked him if we could push it, if we could push it beyond the normal protocols. I've just wanted to do things quicker, smart, but quicker. It's just about being smart with the rehab and pushing it as much as I can and then backing off on the days that it doesn't feel good."

Rodgers joined the Jets in March via trade from the Green Bay Packers. While in Green Bay (2005-2022), Rodgers emerged as a future NFL Hall of Famer. He has reached the Pro Bowl 10 times, was selected to the All-Pro First Team four times and led the Packers to a Super Bowl win during the 2010 season. Rodgers is hoping to bring the Jets their first Super Bowl title since the 1968 season.

"I think he's sacrificed so much already for the organization and himself and his teammates, and he's doing it again. I think it is a testament to who he is as a human," Saleh said about Rodgers, per ESPN. "Obviously, there's a little bit of that drive where he wants to prove that it could be done faster than anyone has ever done it before. That's just part of his mental makeup. I think he still runs with a chip on his shoulder."