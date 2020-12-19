Jessica Simpson Sparks Rumors With Fans Over Latest 'Blonde' Selfie

✖

Jessica Simpson sparks possible plastic surgery rumors after she uploaded a natural-faced morning selfie with her dog and the Christmas tree on Thursday. The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer keeps a good mix of glam photos and makeup-free posts on her social media page, but her latest photo seems to have her fan base split as some speculate possible lip injections and others congratulate the star for sharing her fresh-faced glow.

Bundled up in her colorful pajama, Simpson posed for the camera without her typical blonde extensions, instead flaunting her short cut. "Two blondes waiting for the sun to rise," the Dukes of Hazard actress shared via Instagram.

"Have you had your lips done?!" one user asked. "I don't expect you to answer that, not quite sure why I'm even following, but you look different."

The Open Book author has a busy year ahead of her. She recently announced that she will be working with Amazon to develop an unscripted docuseries based on her memoir. Simpson's autobiography was released in February of this year. Another fictional project based on the singer's memoir is also in the works with IMDB tv (which is also owned by Amazon).

The upcoming project with Amazon will be a multi-part documentary series that will feature never-before-seen footage from Simpson's life that was shot over the last decade. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

"I am humbled and honored to partner with Amazon Studios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen," Simpson said in a statement regarding her upcoming project. "I am a huge TV fan and many of my favorite shows live on Amazon, so the gift of this unprecedented collaboration is a dream for me. From our first meeting I had a visceral connection to every member of this team. I know that parts of my life have been extraordinary, but I also know that many of my struggles are universal. I hope to continue the mission I set out to accomplish in writing Open Book — to inspire others to be entertained, moved, and empowered to walk through fear and come out on the other side even stronger.” Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios, also released a statement which read, in part, We’re thrilled to welcome Jessica to the Amazon family. Jessica has a fascinating, emotional story, not just of celebrity and success, but with relatable, all-too-human problems so many of us encounter with love, family, and life."