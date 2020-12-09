Amazon Launching Jessica Simpson Docuseries and Scripted Series Based on Her Memoirs

✖

Jessica Simpson is teaming up with Amazon for a broad, multi-media rights deal, according to Deadline. The streamer is not only working on an unscripted docuseries based on Simpson's memoir, Open Book, but IMDb TV, which is owned by Amazon, is also developing a coming-of-age scripted series that is inspired by the book. Simpson released her memoir back in February of this year.

Amazon's unscripted project with Simpson, which is a multi-part documentary series, will launch on Amazon Prime Video. The show will feature never-before-seen footage from Simpson's life that was shot over the last decade. It will showcase some of the highs and lows of the star's life, including her journey to sobriety, starting a family, her singing career, and the rise of her creation of a billion-dollar business. In addition to being the subject of the series, Simpson will executive produce alongside Lauren Auslander and Lacy Lynch.

As for the fictionalized version of the singer's life, it will air on IMDb TV and will be centered around Simpson's journey in her twenties. The show will follow a fictionalized version of Simpson as she comes of age in her twenties, deals with her divorce, and discovers herself. Patrick Moran of PKM Productions is set to executive produce the show along with Simpson, Auslander, and Lynch with Amazon Studios. In light of this news, the "With You" singer released a statement in which she noted how excited she is to take on these projects with Amazon.

“I am humbled and honored to partner with Amazon Studios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen," Simpson's statement read. "I am a huge TV fan and many of my favorite shows live on Amazon, so the gift of this unprecedented collaboration is a dream for me. From our first meeting I had a visceral connection to every member of this team. I know that parts of my life have been extraordinary, but I also know that many of my struggles are universal. I hope to continue the mission I set out to accomplish in writing Open Book — to inspire others to be entertained, moved, and empowered to walk through fear and come out on the other side even stronger.” Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios, also released a statement which read, in part, We’re thrilled to welcome Jessica to the Amazon family. Jessica has a fascinating, emotional story, not just of celebrity and success, but with relatable, all-too-human problems so many of us encounter with love, family, and life."