Jessica Biel Gushes Over Justin Timberlake in Loving Birthday Message for 40th Birthday

✖

Jessica Biel is pretty ecstatic to celebrate her husband Justin Timberlake’s 40th birthday. The actress shared a photo of her man chowing down on some pancakes alongside her. “There’s no one I l have more fun with, have more laughs with, feel more deeply for, and have more history with,” Biel wrote in her Instagram caption. “I honor you today, baby. And wish you the most creative and fulfilling year to date. Happy 40th, my love.”

The couple have been together since 2007 and eventually got engaged in 2011. One year later they tied the knot with an Italian wedding. They share two sons together, including their youngest, Phineas, who was born in September. The couple kept the details about their newest addition pretty secretive until Timberlake revealed his name during an interview with Ellen DeGenereas on Jan. 17. Speaking about his son, Timberlake said “he’s awesome and he’s so cute” and like many parents know all too well, the couple isn’t finding much time to sleep with the newborn. Their oldest son, Silas, is five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel)

The two also keep their own lives fairly private on their social media accounts with none of them making any postings about the birth of Phineas. In fact, news of Biel giving birth to Phineas first made its way around the news circuit thanks to NSYNC's Lance Bass breaking the news. One particular post that shines a light on Timberlake as a father was back in June when he shared a series of photos with Silas. “Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days,” Timberlake began. “We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone -- we teach him that all people are all created equal and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin.” The Father’s Day tribute went on to preach the importance of fathers being active in raising their children while he also gave a shoutout to Biel for making him a father and calling her his “favorite person.”

Near the end of 2019, Timberlake found himself in some hot water after images of him holding hands with costar Alisha Wainwright went viral and raised infidelity questions. After some time passed, Biel stuck by his side as her husband later issued an apology, calling the hand-holding incident a “lapse of judgement” according to The Sun.