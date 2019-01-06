‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Reveals Snaps of Her ‘Boys’ After Giving Birth

Jersey Shore cast member Deena Cortese is officially a mother, and she could not be prouder of her “boys.”

The 31-year-old MTV personality shared two new images of her newborn son CJ late Saturday night. Right by his side in both images is Cortese’s husband, Chris Buckner.

The first shot shows the proud papa holding CJ in his arms. CJ is swaddled and is opening his eyes just a little bit.

The second photo shows CJ sleeping in a hospital bassinet. Behind him is a label showing his birth date, time and weight. Buckner is shown lying in a bed next to CJ. He is looking over at his baby boy as Cortese snaps the photo.

“My boys. I’ve never loved something so much in my entire life,” Cortese captioned the photos. “Our little prince. It was a tough two days, and I couldn’t have done it without my other half.”

She then added hashtags for “worth every moment” and “I’d do it all over again.”

The adorable photo set has been liked more than 289,000 times.

Since CJ was delivered, Cortese and Buckner have been flooded with outreach from friends and family. In particular, Cortese’s Jersey Shore castmates have reacted with overwhelming joy about the baby’s arrival.

“HE IS SO PERFECT! Welcome to the mommy club mawma! So happy for you both and love you x10,000,000! So excited to have another perfect nephew!” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote on Instagram. “I cannot get over how perfect he is! A perfect meatball. … Look how perfect my nephew is!”

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr. wrote, “Congrats Deena and Chris! Sooooo perfect! So happy for [you] guys. Can’t wait to meet him.”

“Omg I love him already, [Deena]. Can’t wait to hold him. Congrats to you and [Chris],” Pivarnick wrote. “Congrats, [Deena]. He’s beautiful. Can’t wait to meet him.”

Other castmates, including Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino also reached out with kind thoughts about the arrival.

However, no one was happier about the delivery than the proud parents. Each took to Instagram to express their happiness their fans and followers.

“I always knew my wife was one of the strongest woman I know but these past 2 days proved it,” Buckner wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t be a more proud husband, and now a father to our perfect baby boy CJ.”

Cortese wrote, “Mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. You’re our everything. I never thought I could love Chris anymore than I did until I saw him hold CJ.”

Photo Credit: MTV