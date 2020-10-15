'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Sets Season 4 Premiere Date After Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Exit

✖

Jerzdays are back — even if Snooki is not. Jersey Shore Family Vacation will return for its fourth season on Thursday, Nov. 19, MTV announced Monday. This will be the first Jersey Shore season since Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi announced at the end of Season 3 that she would not be returning to the MTV show, but the Shore crew is promising to live their "best lives" as they take over a resort in what has been dubbed Jersey Shore "Bring the Family" Vacation.

Filmed in a bubble amid the coronavirus pandemic, Deena Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino will all be returning for a new season after the dramatic end of last season, in which an off-color speech at Pivarnick's wedding left the "family fractured" and the guys with a mission to "make the family whole again," according to MTV. Coming along for the ride is the cast's "extended family," who are along for the ride to "distract them from drama."

The Season 3 finale was a turning point for Family Vacation as Pivarnick's wedding to Chris Larangeira in November 2019 went off the rails with a disastrous speech by Polizzi, Farley and Cortese, which prompted a freak-out from PIvarnick and Polizzi to declare herself "done" with the show.

The MTV star announced in December 2019 that she would not be returning for another season of the show, announcing on her podcast, It's Happening With Snooki and Joey, "It's definitely a hard decision. You guys, I love you so much and don't hate me for my decision. But I have to do what's best for me at the moment. I am retiring from Jersey Shore."

Polizzi didn't go into the wedding drama at the time, but explained of her decision to hang up the duck phone, "There's a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is... I just can't do it anymore." As a mom to sons Lorenzo, 8, and Angelo, 1, as well as daughter Giovanna, 6, the boutique owner added, "Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kid. It’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show." Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns Thursday, Nov. 19 to MTV