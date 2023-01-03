Jeremy Renner Suffered 'Blunt Chest Trauma' in Accident, Still in Critical Condition Following Surgery

Jeremy Renner suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" in a snow plowing accident on Sunday, his representatives said in a new update late Monday. Renner, 51, also had surgery and is still in critical but stable condition. The accident happened in Nevada, where Renner has a home near the Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe resort.

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023," Renner's family told Deadline. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families," the statement continues. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner was plowing snow on Sunday when he experienced a "weather-related accident," the Washoe County Sheriff's Office previously told Deadline. Police were called to an area of Mr. Rose Highway in Reno at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Although officials did not share further details of the accident, sources told TMZ he lost a "serious amount" of blood. He was airlifted to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ Renner was plowing the road near his home so his family could leave after the New Year's Eve snowstorm. The plowing machine, called a Snowcat, ran over Renner's leg, a neighbor said. Another neighbor who is a doctor put a tourniquet on Renner's leg while they waited for paramedics to arrive. TMZ also published a video of Renner's Snowcat being towed away from the scene of the accident. After the accident, Renner's rep said he was in "critical but stable condition with injuries."

Renner is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the role in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame, and the Disney+ series Hawkeye. He has Oscar nominations for his supporting roles in The Hurt Locker and The Town. Renner now stars in Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown and previously worked with Sheridan on the movie Wind River.