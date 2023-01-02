Jeremy Renner Hospitalized: New Reported Details Surface About Snowplow Accident

As Jeremy Renner continues to recover in the hospital following an accident in Nevada on Sunday, new details are emerging about the Hawkeye actor's snowplow accident. As of Sunday night, Renner was said to be "in critical but stable condition" after he reportedly suffered severe injuries and serious blood loss while plowing the road near his home in Tahoe, Nevada, new details revealed by sources allege.

Sources, including eyewitnesses and neighbors, told TMZ that Renner was plowing the road with a Snowcat about a quarter mile from his home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe. The Reno Gazette-Journal previously reported that the region saw a winter storm hit on New Year's Eve that resulted in thousands of homes losing power as of Sunday morning. Renner was reportedly plowing the road so his family could get out following the storm. One neighbor told TMZ that as the actor was working to clear the road, the plowing machine accidentally ran over one of his legs, resulting in "extensive" injuries not just to Renner's leg, but also other parts of his body. Due to his injuries, Renner reportedly began losing "a lot of blood," and one of his neighbors who is a doctor placed a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived.

Sergeant Kristin Vietti of Washoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Deadline in a statement that officers "responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada" at 9 a.m. on New Year's Day. When offices arrived at the scene, "deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital. Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident."

At this time, the full extent of Renner's injuries remains unclear. Video obtained by TMZ showed the actor being airlifted to the hospital at around 9:50 a.m. A spokesperson for Renner confirmed to multiple outlets that Renner is in "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today." An update on the Mayor of Kingstown actor's condition has not been shared.

According to TMZ's sources, the incident of the accident "was treated like an active crime scene." At around 8 p.m. Sunday night, officers arrived at the scene to impound the Snowcat, which reportedly has "extensive safety features, and should not have rolled over Jeremy." Vietti confirmed to Deadline in his statement that "The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident."