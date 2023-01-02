Jeremy Renner Accident: Video of 'Avengers' Star Being Airlifted Released

New videos from Jeremy Renner's home in Nevada show him being airlifted to the nearest hospital. Clips were published by TMZ, with some showing Renner driving his snow plow around his property and one showing him leaving the ground on a helicopter. The latest updates on Renner's condition still say that his stable, but in "critical" condition.

Renner was directing the driver of a heavy-duty machine known as a Snowcat on Sunday around his home near Reno, Nevada. The 51-year-old actor was clearing roads, while videos from his Instagram Story also said that he was hoping to level out a hill for his children to go sledding on. The new clip is about 40 seconds long and shows a helicopter taking off from a mostly-plowed road while an ambulance is parked nearby.

Renner's neighbors told TMZ that the Snowcat somehow accidentally ran over Renner's leg on Sunday morning, causing him to immediately begin losing a lot of blood. One of those neighbors was a doctor, and he said that he put a tourniquet on Renner's leg before paramedics arrived. The helicopter reportedly took off at 9:50 a.m. local time, rushing Renner to the nearest hospital.

Afterward, neighbors said that Renner's property was treated like an active crime scene. Police reportedly showed up at around 8 p.m. and impounded the Snowcat. They told TMZ that the machine has many safety features that should have prevented it from running over Runner no matter what, so an investigation is likely underway.

The area of Nevada where Renner was injured experienced a serious winter storm and widespread power outages this weekend. Renner was reportedly plowing roads and driveways in the hopes of leaving the area with his family for better weather. However, it's not clear who Renner was with exactly, since Renner and his wife Sonni Pacheco divorced in 2015. They share custody of their daughter Ava, but over the last few years, Pacheco has publicly accused Renner of extreme abuse and neglect, claiming that he had used hard drugs while he was supposed to be caring for their child.

Renner has denied these allegations, most recently in November of 2021 in an interview with Men's Health. He said that he did not want to debate Pacheco's allegations, because "it only empowers it... If you respond to it, you give it gas. I don't fuel s- fires. I just don't do it. I refuse to." Pacheco has not commented publicly on Renner's accident.