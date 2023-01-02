Jeremy Renner in 'Critical But Stable' Condition in Hospital After Snow Plow Accident

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner is currently in "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow today." According to Deadline, a spokesperson for The Avengers star sent out the statement, but also confirmed that he's with "his family" and "receiving excellent care."

Deadline adds that Renner had to be airlifted from the accident earlier int he day to get to the hospital. Renner is set to return on Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown for season 2 of Taylor Sheridan's latest slew of series on the platform. The pair had previously worked together on the excellent Wind River in 2017.

Renner's Marvel work continued with Hawkeye on Disney+, his first appearance since the release of Avengers: Endgame which brought his character back after an absence post-Captain America: Civil War.

Mayor of Kingstown premiered to rave reviews, joining Yellowstone, it's spin-offs, and Tulsa King as part of Sheridan's stable of hits at Paramount. Renner was likely gearing up to start promoting the second season ahead of its premiere on Jan. 15. He is also preparing for the premiere of his new reality home renovation series on Disney+, Rennervations.

"Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado," is how Disney described the series during the Television Critics Association winter tour. "He is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same."

Deadline adds that Renner's home is located near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, with a winter storm hitting the area on New Year's Eve, leading to the current situation. Citing the Reno Gazette-Journal, the outlet notes that 35,000 Nevada homes were without power today and snow blanketed the area. We'll report more details when they become available.

This is developing...