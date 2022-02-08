Jeremy Renner Gives Home Renovation a Shot in New Disney+ Unscripted Series ‘Rennervations’

Jeremy Renner is returning to Disney+, but not to play Hawkeye again. Instead, the Mayor of Kingstown star will be leading the streaming platform’s attempt to pull viewers from Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines by hosting a home renovation series. The show, weirdly titled Rennervations, was announced on Monday, alongside Brie Larson’s own unscripted series.

In Rennervations, Renner will travel around the country to help communities by “reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles,” Disney said. The show will be produced by Boardwalk Pictures, with Renner, Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Patrick Costello as executive producers.

“Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado,” Disney said in a statement released during Disney Branded Television’s presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “He is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same.”

This isn’t the first time Renner, 51, has shown an interest in work outside acting. Early in his career, he performed songs on soundtracks like “I Drink Alone” for Noth Country and “Good Ole Rebel” for The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. He also released an EP, The Medicine, in March 2020. Renner also released an app in 2017, but he asked the developers to shut it down in 2019 because users abused a feature that made it appear as though messages were sent by Renner himself.

On Monday, Disney+ also announced another reality show fronted by a Marvel star. Larson’s Growing Up is a documentary series about 18 to 22-year-old “heroes” as they grow up from childhood, through their teen years. Each 30-minute episode is directed by a different filmmaker, with one episode directed by Larson herself. Larson, who stars as Captain Marvel in the MCU, is an executive producer on the Culture House production.

Disney announced several other television projects on Monday. Under Wraps 2 and The Naughty Nine are two new original movies in the works for Disney Channel and Disney+. Paola Santiago and the River of Tears is a Disney+ series from Eva Longoria’s production company, while a Superfudge animated movie based on Judy Blume’s book is in the works. Tiny Trailblazers is a Disney Junior comedy from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Disney also renewed Secrets of Sulphur Springs for a second season.