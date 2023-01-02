Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Injured, Reveals ER Visit on New Year's Eve

Ava Phillippe is kicking off 2023 on a painful note. The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe revealed on New Year's Eve that she ended up in the hospital with an ankle injury all because of her "clumsy self" and a pair of high heels.

"Starting the new year off with a bang...well, more like a *pop*...in my ankle. All because my clumsy self tried to hop over a (very large) rain puddle in heels," Ava captioned a photo of her masked up at the hospital while awaiting treatment, keeping her spirits high by posing with rock hands for the camera. Not all was bad, however.

"Currently feeling quite blessed to have a superstar friend and ER buddy like @jadensanders_ in my life," Ava continued. "She seriously kept me giggling for all the hours we waited & only left my side once to go get us some cozy, dry clothes. Love you, J." The whole ordeal even inspired a 2023 resolution: "I will definitely be adding 'be gentler with my body' to my list of new year's resolutions!" she teased, adding in conclusion that she was "wishing peace, love, & good health for all of you in 2023."

Ava previously spent Christmas with her mom and stepfather Jim Toth, as well as younger brothers Deacon Phillippe, 19, and Tennessee James, 10, earlier in the week. Witherspoon shared photos of the happy family in front of the Christmas tree during their holiday celebrations, writing, "Wishing all of YOU a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours!"

Ava may be known for her resemblance to her mother, but she's been rocking an edgy new look that sets her apart as of late. The model debuted her new bright orange hair at the Celine Fashion Show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles in mid-December, pairing the attention-grabbing 'do with a seersucker striped skirt set and black bikini top. Ava wrote on Instagram at the time that the new hair "feels like... a renaissance" for her aesthetic, earning praise from friends and followers in the comments.