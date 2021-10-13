‘Shameless’ Star Jeremy Allen White’s New Comedy Officially a Go

Shameless star Jeremy Allen White isn’t straying far from the Windy City! Just months after the beloved Showtime series’ conclusion, FX handed out a full series order to The Bear, the Chicago-based series that White is set to lead. The series order comes after the network ordered a pilot for the show in March.

Set to premiere in 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter, The Bear stars White as a young chef “who returns to Chicago to run the family restaurant.” In addition to White, the series also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Girls, Netflix’s The Punisher), Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth), Lionel Boyce (Hap and Leonard), and former Saturday Night Live cast member Abby Elliott, with Chef Matty Matheson set to appear in the pilot and also serve as a consulting producer. Edwin Gibson is also set to recur. The Bear is executive produced by Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman, Undone), Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven), and Nate Matteson (Station Eleven, The Choe Show) of Super Frog, as well as Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), and Josh Senior.

“The Bear delivers thanks to the ferocious performances of Jeremy Allen White and fellow cast members Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson,” Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX said in a statement. “The series gets off to a fantastic start in the pilot and we know this creative team including Hiro, Nate, and Joanna has the comedy chops and producing experience to deliver the latest in a storied line of FX comedies.”

Reacting to the series order, Calo added, “we are so grateful to FX and overjoyed we get to tell more stories from this world. And while this cast is talented enough to make standing silently in an empty space riveting, we can’t wait to get to work in the writers room.”

The show will mark one of White’s first credits since Shameless concluded its 11-season run in April of this year. The actor starred as Lip Gallagher during the series’ entire run from 2011 until 2021. Developed by John Wells, the comedy-drama series centered around the Gallagher family, a low-income family on the Southside of Chicago. White starred alongside William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, Justin Chatwin, Ethan Cutkosky, Emma Kenny, and Cameron Monaghan, among many others.

In addition to Shameless, White has several other credits to his name, including Homecoming, Law & Order: SVU, and Conviction. The Bear joins fellow FX comedies Atlanta, What We Do In the Shadows and Dave. It is slated to premiere sometime in 2022.