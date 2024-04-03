Vegas Casino Addresses Bruno Mars’ Rumored $50 Million Gambling Debt

In March, a rumor made the rounds that singer Bruno Mars owed over $50 million in gambling debt to Las Vegas casinos, but MGM Resorts International has now denied that story. NewsNation was one of the first to report that Mars had racked up an enormous tab gambling, and that he was performing at the casino to pay it off. Official reps for MGM told reporters from PEOPLE that the story was “completely false.

A “well-placed Vegas insider” told reporters that Mars had signed on to perform his residency at Park MGM in order to work off his debt, adding: “[MGM] basically owns him.” Spokespeople for the company said that was simply not true, adding: “We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers. From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe.”

“MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM,” the statement went on. “Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

The NewsNation report claimed that Mars had previously supported himself as a professional poker player, and it’s true that in a 2016 interview with James Corden, the singer claimed that he paid rent by winning at poker when he first moved from Hawaii to California. However, in a 2010 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mars mentioned several other jobs he did to make ends meet at that time, including DJing. The report also claimed that Mars was making $90 million per year with his residency, which has not been confirmed.

Mars does have a longstanding relationship with MGM. He publicly announced a partnership with the company in 2016, and they have become more entwined over the years. Earlier this year, Mars’ Pinky Ring cocktail bar at the Bellagio Resort & Casino finally opened for business. Mars has also already extended his residency at Park MGM twice, adding dates in December of 2023 and February of 2024.

Mars has more shows at Park MGM coming in June, August, and September of this year, with tickets available now on his website. The singer has not responded publicly to the reports of his debt.