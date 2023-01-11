Jeremy Allen White Looks Sharper Than Ever at Golden Globes With Wife

The perfect pair. Jeremy Allen White matched in sleek black with wife Addison Timlin at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10. The star of The Bear donned a Dior suit and a Vacheron Constantin timepiece during a rare red carpet appearance with Timlin. White later took home an award for best actor in a TV series, musical, or comedy, during which he thanked his cast, crew, Timlin, and their children. "Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done," the actor expressed in his acceptance speech. They met while filming the movie Afterschool in 2008 but only started dating years later. Timlin hinted at their relationship during an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2013. "I've got a sweetheart who I will not disclose," she told the outlet. "We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard right turn into romance."

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

White and Timlin have since gotten married and welcomed two daughters. They shared images of their wedding via Instagram in October 2019, one of which featured their eldest daughter, Ezer, who was born in 2018. "When I found out that my wife and I were pregnant ... she called me because she wanted to just tell me right away. We had just moved into our house in Los Angeles, and I was sitting in the backyard to have a little rest. And there was this really old tree sitting in the corner, with a hummingbird nest in it," he told InStyle regarding the girls in August 2022. "The tree was dead, but the nest looked like it had been there for a long time. As my wife was telling me we were pregnant, my eyes were just on this hummingbird darting around the whole time. So, I got a little hummingbird for Ezer, our oldest daughter."

In 2020, they welcomed their second child – Dolores. While the Shameless actor loves his acting career, being a father to two little girls is also one of his favorite aspects of being a parent. "I learn a lot from them. I feel like in a lot of ways, they're teaching me all the time how to be better. How to be better to them; how to be better to my wife, my friends, my parents, my sister," White added. "I think I've been ready to domesticate for a long time, and I'm so happy to be in the house all the time with them." The couple previously walked the red carpet together at the Los Angeles premieres of The Bear on June 20 and Love, Antosha in July 2019.