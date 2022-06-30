'Jeopardy!' Host Mayim Bialik Responds to 'Deeply Insulting' Viewer Comments

Mayim Bialik revealed that she is often unfairly compared to her co-host Ken Jennings on a recent podcast episode. Currently, the actress co-hosts Jeopardy! with Ken Jennings and recently revealed how she has often come under fire from longtime viewers because of her presence on the show.

On her podcast Bialik Breakdown, Bialik addressed the criticism that has been directed at her since she took on the hosting job. Long, 44, asked the Big Bang Theory alum, "Do you get a lot of like, 'we like you better than Ken, we prefer you to Ken...?'" Bialik, 46, said that one of the most common comments she gets from fans is, "We don't like you better than Ken."

Long then asked why Hollywood attracts such strong opinions about the celebrities that people admire and hate."Isn't that wild?" he said. "It's the only profession that I can think of — or maybe politicians — where people will tell you deeply insulting things but with a big smile."

Bialik recounted another backhanded comment she had received. "Like, 'I saw you in a magazine. I was very confused. You looked pretty,'" she recalled. "I get that a lot. "They tell you] exactly how they feel," Bialik remarked.

After longtime host Alex Trebek passed away in late 2020, Bialik took over Jeopardy's co-host role. A rotating co-hosting arrangement was announced for Bialik and Jennings on the program in 2021. Bialik has faced a number of controversies since presiding over the long-running game show.

In April, she found herself defending her on-screen fashion choices when Jeopardy! fans on Twitter fell into a tizzy after noticing the host wearing an orange sweater blazer on the show for the second time. On the April 13 episode of E! News' Daily Pop, Bialik said, "The story is I've worn everything more than once....That's right. There is a budget, people, on Jeopardy!. I grew up with one bathroom till I was 15 and my brother was 19. We budget. We're gonna wear it again. And I'll wear it again!"

The following month, Bialik had to defend her use of a controversial game phrase following backlash over the change. Throughout a few episodes, she had referred to the first round of the game as "Single Jeopardy." However, many fans were irritated it was previously known as the "Jeopardy round" during Alex Trebek's time as host. Bialik has responded to the criticism, telling Yahoo! Entertainment, "People care a lot. I get it," Bialik said. "I'm sorry; I'm doing my best!"

When Jennings took a break from the series in May, Bialik became the show's temporary host. Fans had mixed reactions to Jennings' departure, with some calling for Bialik to be replaced. But others said the game mattered most, not the host. One Twitter user commented, "Thank goodness @missmayim is back. No offense, but she is so much better at hosting."

However, another viewer disagreed, tweeting, "No she is not better than Ken Jennings. Mayim has an attitude. She doesn't mix well with the contestants. She comes across as superior. Very bad for Jeopardy. I will not watch."

Jeopardy continues to adjust its hosting lineup. The game show told fans to look out for an announcement regarding the host on June 27."But with all of our plans for Jeopardy! — which is more Jeopardy!, not less, more versions — we're going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward," Executive Producer Michael Davies told Variety at the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24.