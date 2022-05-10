'Jeopardy!' Fans Have a Lot to Say About Ken Jennings' Hosting Announcement

Jeopardy! fans are not happy to see long-time champion and occasional host Ken Jennings stepping away from the series once again. Jennings has been sharing hosting duties on the game show with actress Mayim Bialik throughout this season, and on Saturday he announced that Bialik will be hosting again "for a few months." Many fans are sick of this juggling act and excited to see a full-time host instated.

The Jeopardy! hosting drama is a long, arduous saga that many fans are tired of after the death of long-time host Alex Trebek. The short version is that a series of celebrity guest hosts read the clues last season, and in the end executive producer Mike Richards was named as the new host. Fans were displeased and a handful of controversial revelations about Richards' work behind the camera lost him the job before he even got started. Producers then announced that Bialik and Jennings would split hosting duties for the rest of the season, but it is still not clear whether this is a permanent arrangement.

I'm handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) @missmayim for a few months. We are lucky to have her! Thanks for watching, and I'll be back before the end of the season. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 7, 2022

In the case of Bialik, she was likely chosen because she already had an ongoing affiliation planned with the game show. She is expected to host some primetime specials and spinoffs in the coming years. Jennings, meanwhile, is a fan favorite to become the new permanent host, though he is not unanimously beloved, of course. Still, of all the available picks he seems to be one of the most popular – at least judging by social media commentary.

The responses to Jennings' announcement on Saturday were split accordingly. However, if one thing unifies Jeopardy! viewers right now it's a desire to get this matter settled once and for all. Many just want the show to have a permanent host and to turn the focus back to the contestants themselves, and the game itself. Here's a look at what they are saying now.