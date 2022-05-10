'Jeopardy!' Fans Have a Lot to Say About Ken Jennings' Hosting Announcement
Jeopardy! fans are not happy to see long-time champion and occasional host Ken Jennings stepping away from the series once again. Jennings has been sharing hosting duties on the game show with actress Mayim Bialik throughout this season, and on Saturday he announced that Bialik will be hosting again "for a few months." Many fans are sick of this juggling act and excited to see a full-time host instated.
The Jeopardy! hosting drama is a long, arduous saga that many fans are tired of after the death of long-time host Alex Trebek. The short version is that a series of celebrity guest hosts read the clues last season, and in the end executive producer Mike Richards was named as the new host. Fans were displeased and a handful of controversial revelations about Richards' work behind the camera lost him the job before he even got started. Producers then announced that Bialik and Jennings would split hosting duties for the rest of the season, but it is still not clear whether this is a permanent arrangement.
I'm handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) @missmayim for a few months. We are lucky to have her! Thanks for watching, and I'll be back before the end of the season.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 7, 2022
In the case of Bialik, she was likely chosen because she already had an ongoing affiliation planned with the game show. She is expected to host some primetime specials and spinoffs in the coming years. Jennings, meanwhile, is a fan favorite to become the new permanent host, though he is not unanimously beloved, of course. Still, of all the available picks he seems to be one of the most popular – at least judging by social media commentary.
The responses to Jennings' announcement on Saturday were split accordingly. However, if one thing unifies Jeopardy! viewers right now it's a desire to get this matter settled once and for all. Many just want the show to have a permanent host and to turn the focus back to the contestants themselves, and the game itself. Here's a look at what they are saying now.
Jennings Fans
No, don't go. A few mths! No way . Want YOU PERMANENTLY! https://t.co/Rmxvtme02r— Liz sugar (@Lizsugar3) May 10, 2022
I know I don't make a difference, but I will only watch/record when Ken Jennings is host. https://t.co/YZrN79BvU6— Judy – 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌊 (@Yude52680152) May 10, 2022
Obviously since Jennings got this conversation started, many of the top responses were from fans of his. Some even said they would not be watching the show while Jennings is on hiatus.
Picking Sides
No she is not better than Ken Jennings. Mayim has an attitude. She doesn't mix well with the contestants. She comes across as superior. Very bad for Jeopardy. I will not watch.— Sharon Schmitt (@svhmitt) May 10, 2022
Agreed. Mayim’s timing is off because she is always waiting for the nod from producers. She doesn’t love trivia and it shows.— CathyiAm (@CathyIAm_) May 10, 2022
Many fans are of the opinion that Jeopardy! has narrowed down its choices to either Bialik or Jennings, and they were not shy about sharing their preferences in the comments under Jennings' tweet.
Decisive
Great run as interim host Ken. @Jeopardy has to make a decision to hire a permanent host. How about a serious look at either @mattearoach @missmayim @andersoncooper @RobinRoberts @WayneBrady or @Trevornoah— Appreciate the moment! Gerry (@gtp_58) May 7, 2022
I wish #Jeopardy would stop dicking around and make Ken Jennings the permanent host.— 🇺🇲Cranky Pants🇺🇲 (@Jackarooty) May 6, 2022
Others called on the show itself to settle down and select a permanent host already – whoever it may be.
Whiplash
I might watch Jeopardy if Mayim was the only host but I'm not going to get used to watching her then turn off when Ken Jennings takes her place!— ULTRA MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) May 10, 2022
When Ken is not hosting I do not watch Jeopardy. Ken is great as the host. Ken stepped in and has honored Alex’s legacy. Mayim has not. She has an arrogance about her, as if she is the show, she’s not!— Elaine Schiller (@E_M_Schiller) May 10, 2022
Fans complained that the constant switching of hosts is a distraction from the game and everything they like about the show.
Trebek
Please take Mayim Bialik off Jeopardy. She demands to be called the jeopardy host while Ken Jennings is introduced as hosting jeopardy. Very humble. She is not— Donald Russell (@Donaldgrizz) May 9, 2022
Who better to be the permanent Jeopardy host than the Jeopardy GOAT !! You are a natural; Alex would be pleased— CanuckBuff (@DalHines) May 8, 2022
Considering Jennings' friendship with the late Alex Trebek, many fans argued that he is the more appropriate pick for a permanent Jeopardy! host.
Mattea Roach
Can she do that? Because I think it’s time they made a decision of some sort. I think it’s leaning in that direction anyway, one doesn’t leave a TV gig for the unknown…— Jeremy Pape (@jeremypape93) May 6, 2022
“I would say Ken [should be the host] because of his history with the show. As a contestant, there’s something really special about being on stage with the greatest player of all time. [He] understands in a very visceral way what it’s like to be in your position.” — Mattea Roach— KY Radio Fan (@KY102Fan) May 7, 2022
Many of Jennings' fans reposted his endorsement from recent champion Mattea Roach. They felt that her opinion should count for a lot in this regard.
Holdouts
Tom #Brady should sign a contract to be the full-time host of #Jeopardy also. I know it would hurt AR12s feelings, and F@hhhhhhkK #AaronRodgers#GoPackGo— The Darth Lord (@TheDeerOrDie) May 10, 2022
Finally, there are some fans still staunchly holding out for a different host they prefer, including some of the stars who were guest hosts last year and some who have never appeared on the game show at all. For now, Jeopardy! has not given any hint about which way they will go on this issue.