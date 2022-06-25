'Jeopardy!' Teases Hosting Announcement 'Very, Very Soon' After Daytime Emmys Win

Jeopardy producers say that they will name an official host "very, very soon." The game show has been hosted by actress Mayim Bialik and champion Ken Jennings all season, but both are technically still "temporary guest hosts." On Friday, producers promised to end the suspense once and for all very soon.

Jeopardy has had a rocky road back to normalcy since the death of long-time host Alex Trebek in 2020. The show had a full season of celebrity guest hosts but ultimately named producer Mike Richards as permanent host in the end, only for Jennings to step down in a torrent of controversy a few weeks later. This season the show has relied on Bialik and Jennings to hold down the podium, and while it wasn't the most popular decision among fans, it earned the show a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show on Friday. At the award show, executive producer Michael Davies told Variety that a permanent host is coming soon.

Davies frankly acknowledged the Fiasco of Richards' brief tenure on the show, which he said made for a few "awkward months" in the Jeopardy offices. He added: "But, it showed the power of our audience and how passionately our fans care about the program, which is just so important."

With that in mind, Davids continued: "We hope to have a hosting announcement very, very soon. But with all of our plans for Jeopardy - which is more Jeopardy, not less, more versions – we're going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward."

Davies is referring to the plan for spinoffs, specials and other Jeopardy TV events which were teased at the beginning of this season. Originally, Bialik was hired to host such specials while Jennings was to host the regular syndicated series. Davies reportedly name-dropped several big names of the Jeopardy world including Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider, Mattea Roach, and Ryan Long.

Depending on what Davies and the studios have planned it sounds like one or all of these figures could have a job at the Jeopardy podium soon – either instead of or in addition to Bialik and/or Jennings. After nearly four decades of a single series hosted by Trebek, some fans are eager for a return to consistency. Hopefully, many will be drawn in by the new changes as well.