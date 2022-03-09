‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Defends Use of Game Phrase Following Backlash

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik is defending her use of a controversial game phrase following backlash over the change. During her interim-host tenure on the quiz show, the former has been referring to the first round of the game as “Single Jeopardy.” However, many fans are irritated with this as the round had previously been known as the “Jeopardy round” during Alex Trebek’s time as host.

Now, Bialik has responded to the criticism, telling Yahoo! Entertainment, “People care a lot. I get it,” Bialik said. “I’m sorry; I’m doing my best!” She then went on to defend her use of the term by explaining that the show’s producers would have stepped in if they felt she was incorrect. “If it wasn’t right, they would’ve had me redo it. I barely act alone… there’s so many things that we re-tape. If it was literally not kosher there’s a million producers, writers and researchers and they’re all listening to me,” Bialik clarified. “I say things all the time where they’ll be like, ‘What? Do it again.’ So it’s not like Mayim’s going rogue! Everything is very carefully monitored. There’s a thing in my ear, I promise.”

Back in 2021, Bialik was made the permanent host for all future Jeopardy! primetime specials, and then later was tasked with being the show’s temporary host, along with Ken Jennings. This came following a major controversy surrounding exited host and executive producer Mike Richards. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, ahead of her initial hosting stint airing on TV, Bialik spoke about the incredible opportunity and joked that the experience “was literally not believable. That’s what the word unbelievable is for.” She went on to praise late longtime host Alex Trebek and his legacy, calling him “a beloved personality” and “a beloved person on that stage.”

“It’s something I did with tremendous humility and respect for him and just, I mean, I had an unbelievable time,” she added. “My brain really works the way Jeopardy! brain needs to work.” Bialik then shared that hosting Jeopardy! requires you to be able to “think fast and think on your feet.” She then quipped that anytime she “didn’t pronounce everything perfectly,” they would come back and get “it in pickups.” Check your local TV listings to find out what time and channel Jeopardy! airs in your area.