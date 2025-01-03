Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Black Bikini and Boots Thirst Trap

Jennifer Lopez is bringing the heat in 2025! The 55-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 2 to share memories from her holiday trip to Aspen, Colorado — including some steamy photos!

Lopez can be seen in the Reel rocking a tiny black bikini with gold detailing alongside furry boots and a black cowboy hat while having an informal photoshoot in the bathroom. The Hustlers star shared other moments from her fun-filled trip as well, including shots with her and ex Marc Anthony’s 16-year-old twins Max and Emme and family time photos taken while decorating the Christmas tree.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The “I’m Real” singer also rang in the new year in Aspen, sharing several photos of her celebrating the end of 2024 with friends under a “Happy New Year” banner. Lopez clearly had a great time unwinding in the mountains, as she captioned her vacation recap, “We’ll be back Aspen.”

One person who was missing in the Aspen montage was Lopez’s estranged husband, Ben Affleck. The former couple, who split in August following two years of marriage, were spotted reuniting for a holiday meal with family at Soho House in Los Angeles ahead of Christmas.

Lopez has spoken openly about the end of her marriage, telling Interview magazine in October that she thought she had learned how to “be good on your own” before their split.

“The work is figuring yourself out,” the Grammy winner said at the time. “It’s looking back at the feelings underneath and the belief systems that we have about ourselves that make us make certain choices and create certain patterns in our life.”

Jennifer Lopez poses during the ‘Atlas’ Mexico City Fan Event at Plaza Toreo Parque Central on May 21, 2024 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico.

“And yeah, there’s times when I thought I figured it out, and then life goes, ‘Let’s send you another thing and see if you fall for it. Let’s see if you really have learned that lesson.’ And I hadn’t,” she continued.

“And so, when you get to a point where you think that you’ve learned the lessons, and then it blows up in your face again, you realize, ‘Okay, I haven’t, so what is it that I need to look at right now?’” the Wedding Planner star noted. “I would say, never stop looking inward, because it’s so easy to blame everybody else.”

When it comes to her romantic life now, Lopez said she was “not looking for anybody,” because after 30 years of being in “these different challenging situations,” she was wondering, “what can I f—ing do when it’s just me flying on my own … what if I’m just free?”