Jennifer Lopez, 55, Reacts After Interviewer Says She’s ‘Getting up There’ in Age

Jennifer Lopez was not happy about a journalist’s recent remarks about her age. The “Jenny From the Block” singer was taken aback after one reporter made note that she’s aging. The reaction was sparked after one journalist reflected on Lopez’s incredible career.

“Listen, I can’t believe it’s been 30 years since Selena. I can’t believe that 30 years we do the retrospective of this and you will be 60 by then,” Variety’s Senior Awards Editor, Clayton Davis, said on Sunday, December 15, in a video obtained by TMZ.

Lopez, 55, added: “Wow.” Davis noted that Lopez “is getting up there,” to which Lopez replied, “I am.” Some audience members laughed while one audience member remarked, “Did he really just say that?”

Davis praised Lopez’s work, noting that her role in Unstoppable is “one of your best performances.” Lopez interjected, telling him, “It’s funny you think that I’m getting up there,” with the reporter insisting his remark was a joke.

Lopez then turned her attention to the audience to give them her appreciation for their ongoing support of her work. “It’s because I want to say thank you, you guys. Because we’ve been doing this a long time together. Been doing it a long time and you guys have been here with me,” she said. “Today, I was singing some new songs and I went back and sang ‘If You Had My Love,’ which is my first song, 1999. It’s that thing, of like, what a journey this has been.”

She added: “I honestly feel that the best is yet to come. I honestly feel that my creativity and who I am as an artist — like you said, I also feel that this for me, was another kind of level for me of going deeper into who I am as a person, as an artist.”