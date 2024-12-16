Jennifer Lopez Wows in Black Dress in ‘Midnight Snack’ Instagram Photos

Unlike others, Jennifer Lopez gets dressed up for her midnight snacks. She showed off how prepares her evening treats in her kitchen dressed from head to toe in a sleek black dress, black heels, hair, makeup, and jewels as she cooked on the stove. It’s obvious she was so hungry that changing first wasn’t an option. “MY FAVORITE PART about going out is coming home for the midnight snack,” she captioned a series of photos to Instagram. In one of the photos, singer and vocal coach Steve Mackie posed beside her. He also commented on the post, writing, “MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR!! 🎄🎄🎄🎁🎁” It appeared the two attended an event celebrating the upcoming Christmas holiday.

As the year comes to an end, the Selena star is looking forward to a happier 2025 after a year filled with heartbreak. It’s been widely reported about her split from Ben Affleck just two years into the whirlwind reunion and marriage. The two began dating again after her split from Alex Rodriguez, 18 years after they called off their engagement. Lopez has always called their first split the biggest heartbreak of her life. Within a year of their reunion, Affleck and Lopez were engaged. They wed in two separate ceremonies in 2022. But a lot of the issues they faced in their first go around, namely the attention that came from their union and Affleck’s hatred of publicity, plagued their marriage.

Lopez admitted that the divorce nearly broke her. But sources say she’s now looking at the silver lining.

“She has had a rough year but is doing well. She’s ready for Christmas and to start the new year fresh,” a source tells PEOPLE. “[She is] “focused on her own life.”

Lopez cancelled her tour ahead of filing for divorce, citing time she needed to spend with her family. Looking back, she says that decision was necessary to regroup.

“I can’t wait to get back out there [on tour]. I have the most understanding and loving fans in the world. … I was so devastated to let anybody down, but I just needed to be with my kids and myself and really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life,” she told Interview. “And I’m glad I did, because it was a really difficult time for me,” she continued, adding, “Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself.”