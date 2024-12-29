Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner Spotted Together Amid Respective Divorces

Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner were spotted in Aspen, sharing the same oxygen together in the V.I.P. section of a high-end event venue. According to The Blast, while both starts are currently single after a pair of high-profile divorces, there isn’t any indication they are romantically linked.

Still, folks couldn’t help but place the pair together due to the close proximity. Lopez is still reeling from her second split from Affleck and Costner hasn’t stopped feeling the effects of his divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lopez was hanging in the vacation hot spot alongside friends and her manager, Benny Medina. Costner happened to be in town at the same time, running into J-Lo and her party at Kemo Sabe. According to TMZ, the Yellowstone alum joined in for a chat with the pop star and was accompanied by an unidentified woman.

The pop star’s love of Yellowstone is not new and it is something ex-husband Ben Affleck mentioned in an interview before their divorce.

“I’m kind of disturbed that my wife really likes Yellowstone,” the Oscar-winning director said. “Part of me thinks that she’s really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly.”

The jump to Jennifer Lopez’s role in Kevin Costner’s divorce is out there somewhere, unwarranted and incredibly stupid. But until that point, the pair just happened to be in Aspen at the same time.

If romance does spark up for both, be it together or with other partners, we’ll be sure to cover it.