3 Best Movies Hulu Just Added for April 2025

Hulu has a ton of movies, with more being added every month.

With so many new additions, it’s difficult to figure out what’s actually worth adding to your watchlist. Here’s three of the best movies Hulu added to the service in April 2025.

Jurassic Park trilogy

Dinosaurs come to life in this classic film trilogy, based on the novels by Michael Crichton. The first, in particular, is directed by Steven Spielberg and stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum; it is globally known as one of the best movies ever made. If you haven’t seen Jurassic Park, you haven’t lived.

Sexy Beast

If you’ve seen the Oscar-winning Holocaust film The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer, you might not imagine the director has the range for a black comedy heist flick. But that’s exactly what he did with his debut, starring Ben Kingsley, Ian McShane and Ray Winstone, which centers on a retired criminal forced to participate in one last job. The classic setup is executed well, but where it really shines is in its cheeky (and very British) interpersonal dynamics.

The Wolf of Wall Street

Martin Scorsese’s biopic about corrupt Wall Street stockbroker Jordan Belfort was inescapable in 2013; it seemed like all of the worst guys around thought the movie was something to aspire to and not a cautionary tale of how power and greed render a man soulless. Regardless, the movie is nearly perfect and Leonardo DiCaprio is transcendent in the main role; this movie is probably his best performance, full stop.