Update on Ben Affleck’s Dating Life Amidst Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Ben Affleck isn’t eager to jump back into the dating pool following his split from Jennifer Lopez. The Accountant star and the Selena actress separated this spring before Lopez officially filed for divorce on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony.

A source tells Page Six Affleck has “no interest” in dating right now and that he’s “focused on numerous projects he’s working on” and is “still adjusting to the single life” amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. “Ben has no interest in jumping into another relationship at the moment.”

Their reunion was a whirlwind. Eighteen years after ending their first engagement, they reconciled and promised this was forever. Within a year of getting back together, they were engaged and married in a private Las Vegas ceremony before having a larger party with family and friends on Affleck’s Georgia property, the same location where their 2003 nuptials were scheduled. Unfortunately, marital bliss came and went quickly as busy schedules and conflicts over what to share publicly became an area of contention for them.

Lopez said their first breakup was the biggest heartbreak of her life. In a chat with Interview in October, she admitted that the split this time around nearly broke her, but says after her fourth divorce, she’s finally learned her lesson.

The two continue to be involved in each other’s children’s lives and have worked on several projects together currently in promotion. Lopez is also reportedly not focused on dating either.