Jennifer Lopez Shares 'Romantic' Ben Affleck Engagement Details

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for the second time! Just days after sharing the news, Lopez has some new details to share about their "romantic" engagement. According to the singer, Affleck's proposal was on the intimate side as it took place at home.

Lopez said that the proposal went down on Saturday. She was in her "favorite place" on Earth at the time, which happened to be her bubble bath. Affleck then got down on one knee. Lopez reflected, "I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again." She went on to say that Affleck's proposal left her "speechless." Still, she managed to give him a "yes" all the same.

"I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole," Lopez continued about the special moment. While their engagement was "nothing fancy," it was perfect for them. She added that "it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined... just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love." Lopez then spoke about her engagement ring, which features a stunning green diamond. The "Let's Get Loud" singer said that green has "always been my lucky color," adding that it "always will be," especially after the proposal.

Lopez first teased their engagement news on social media. She urged her fans to check out her On the JLo newsletter in order to read "a really exciting and special story." Once her fans did head to the site, they learned that Lopez and Affleck are planning to walk down the aisle. The announcement came alongside a video of Lopez getting emotional as she looked down at her green diamond engagement ring. Her 2002 track "Dear Ben" played through the first line, "You're perfect." In addition to the video, Lopez also captioned the clip by writing, "Life is an art...and we are the artists...make it as beautiful as you want and create exactly what you want it to be...the JLo effect." Lopez and Affleck previously dated in the early 2000s, during which they were briefly engaged after the Justice League star proposed with a pink diamond engagement ring.