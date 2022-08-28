Jennifer Hudson Flaunts EGOT Trophy Set in Proud Photos

Jennifer Hudson is a proud EGOT winner. Since she's won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, the multi-talented star has displayed her trophies in a new Instagram post, as The Blast noted. Hudson became one of the few individuals to reach the EGOT milestone this year when she won a Tony Award when A Strange Loop won Best Musical.

Hudson, wearing a fashionable purple dress, showed off all four of her awards in the new post. With her Emmy, Oscar, and Grammy Awards sitting on a piano nearby, she holds up the newest trophy in her repertoire — the Tony Award that she won in June for producing A Strange Loop. The Dreamgirls star captioned the photo by writing, "Look what arrived yal !!!" The official Instagram account for A Strange Loop responded in kind, writing, "hang this in the Louvre."

As PEOPLE reported, Hudson became the 17th person to achieve the EGOT milestone. She won an Oscar award for Best Supporting Actress for Dreamgirls, a Daytime Emmy for the animated short Baba Yaga, a Tony Award for producing A Strange Loop, and two Grammy Awards, the first of which she nabbed in 2009 for her self-titled album. Shortly after she became an EGOT winner, Hudson acknowledged the impressive feat by issuing a message to her fans via Instagram.

"I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of the love and support that I am still receiving and I'm still processing this whole new ground," she wrote in June. "Thank you for being with me on this journey. I could not live this life without u. Like I said when I won my Oscar, look what God can do. Well He did it again!"

Hot off of her EGOT win, Hudson is making the move to daytime television. Her eponymous talk show is set to begin in September. Hudson previously released a statement about her new show, which began, "I have experienced so much in my life; I've seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, 'Once you think you've seen it all, just keep on living." She continued, "People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – twenty years ago – and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn't be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We're about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!"