Jennifer Hudson Shares Video From Moment She Became EGOT Winner

Jennifer Hudson is thanking God after becoming an official EGOT winner Sunday night at the 75th annual Tony Awards. The singer and actress achieved the celebrated status when she won her first Tony for A Strange Loop, for which she was a producer. After the show won Best Musical Sunday, Hudson celebrated with her friends in a video she shared on Instagram Tuesday.

"As I said when I won the Oscar, look what God can do," she says in the video, referring to her 2007 win for Dreamgirls while holding up a champagne flute to toast. In the post's caption, Hudson wrote, "Wow !!! I am overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support that I am Still receiving and I'm still processing this whole new ground."

"What an honor! Thank u all for being with me on this journey. I could not live this life without u," she continued, adding once more, "Like I said when I won my Oscar, look what God can do. Well He did it again!" Hudson became the 17th person ever to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Sunday – excluding EGOT winners who received non-competitive award recognitions. Other EGOT winners include icons like Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Lloyd Weber and most recently, John Legend.

Legend was quick to congratulate Hudson for becoming a member of the exclusive EGOT club, commenting on her Instagram post, "Yes EGOT!!!" with a hands-up emoji. Hudson's Respect co-star Brenda Nicole Moorer added clapping emojis as she wrote, "Congratulations!!! yassss!!! You're incredible," while Taraji P. Henson wrote alongside hearts, "Congrats sis." Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth also made sure to show her support, commenting, "Congratulations" on the video.

Hudson won her Dreamgirls Oscar in 2007 and would go on to win the first of her two Grammy Awards two years later in 2009 for her self-titled album. She then went on to win a Daytime Emmy just last year for the animated short Baba Yaga, which she co-produced and did voice acting for. The day before sharing her celebration video to Instagram, Hudson took a moment to congratulate everyone who was honored at the Tonys. "What a night ! Filled with so many memorable moments !" she wrote alongside a photo of A Strange Loop's win. "I am so inspired by people who are passionate about their craft ! Congratulations to everyone on their well-deserved awards and their beautiful performances !"