Jennifer Hudson Makes History at 2022 Tony Awards by Becoming Latest EGOT Winner

Jennifer Hudson has had quite a prolific career. After losing American Idol in Season 3, she went on to star in her Oscar-winning role as Effie White in the 2006 musical drama Dreamgirls. From there, she released her self-titled debut album which she earned two Grammy awards for. She topped that off with an Emmy award for producing Baby Yaga, making her one award short of the coveted E.G.O.T. – which is the lingo that refers to individuals who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony over the course of their careers in entertainment. All Hudson was missing was the Tony award, but on June 12, she made history as the latest entertainer to be part of the short list of E.G.O.T. recipients.

Hudson took home the award for her producing credit in A Strange Loop. The production has been critically acclaimed and gained a passionate fanbase. It took home the award for Best Musical. Other notable figures who have wins across all four awards bodies include Rita Moreno, Alan Menken, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mike Nichols, Mel Brooks, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Knowing what was in the cards for her potential history-making win, Hudson previously joked when asked about her plans to achieve EGOT status, "I should get two more dogs," she said, per People Magazine. "I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy. So I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony — and it'll give me good luck, and I'll win. [They're] like my good luck charms."

Hudson is doing major things. Her daytime talk show was recently given the greenlight and is set to premiere this Fall on FOX. The show is reportedly replacing The Real.