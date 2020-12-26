Jennifer Aniston Catches Major Flak for 'Our First Pandemic' Ornament

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beloved personalities in Hollywood, so it's a bit surprising that she's at the center of some viral backlash. Aniston, 51, is a beloved personality for her work on TV shows like Friends and The Morning Show and movies like Murder Mystery and We're the Millers. (Plus, her infamous marriage and divorce from Brad Pitt garnered her loads of support over the years.) Despite all this good favor, her latest Instagram Story post has the Internet up and arms.

Last Friday night, Aniston marked the end of Christmas Day by showing off a wooden Christmas ornament with the words "our first pandemic 2020" on it. The image was screenshot and shared on Twitter, where users ganged up on the actress, who played Rachel Green on Friends. They branded her as clueless and insensitive for making light of the pandemic via an ornament. Users bundled her in with other celebrities who have inadvertently shown how out of touch they are with their fans who are struggling as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. Scroll through to see the image in question and detractors' reactions.