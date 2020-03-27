Coronavirus: Joe Rogan Slams Gal Gadot, Other Celebrities Over ‘Imagine’ Video Amid Outbreak

During Wednesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan became the latest to make fun of Gal Gadot‘s celebrity-packed video of stars singing John Lennon‘s “Imagine” while self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak. Rogan called Gadot a “f— idiot” for singing the song during a serious crisis in which thousands of people are dying and said the move itself was “dumb.” Rogan theorized that Gadot only reached out to fellow celebrities in an attempt to become friends with more A-listers.

“This is not the time, when everyone’s granny is dying, you f— idiot, to sing, ‘Imagine there’s no heaven,’” Rogan said, referencing a line in the song. “It’s such a dumb move.” The comedian suggested the Wonder Woman star only contacted Kristen Wiig, Zoe Kravitz, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Will Ferrell and others in the video to become “tight” with them. If she asked a real friend, they would have told Gadot the idea was bad.

“If I’m friends with her … I would have to say, ‘Listen, you’re awesome. I think you’re great. But that is a ridiculous idea. It is so lacking in self-awareness and so ridiculous,” Rogan said, reports The Hollywood Reporter. “I mean, Granny died chocking on her own vomit, but I feel like the world’s better because Gal Gadot’s so pretty. There are some people who get real self-indulgent and real self-righteous with that social media. It’s exposed a lot of celebrities for being real dorks.”

“I lost my job at the meatpacking plant, but Gal Gadot sang ‘Imagine,’” Segura joked.

Rogan did have some kind words for another celebrity. He praised singer Rita Wilson for sharing a video of herself rapping Naughty by Nature’s “Hop Hop Hooray” while in quarantine in Australia.

“It was awesome!” Rogan said. “It was fun. No makeup. She’s having fun. And it’s so obvious she wasn’t trying to be anything other than have fun.”

Rogan is hardly the only person who criticized Gadot’s “Imagine” video, which has racked up more than 8.8 million views since she posted it on March 18. Singer John Mayer parodied it by sharing a video of himself singing Ariana Grande’s “Imagine” instead of the Lennon song. Mayer joked about being invited to take part in the video, but he accidentally thought everyone was singing parts of Grande’s song.

The U.S. now has more than 83,000 coronavirus cases reported, surpassing China and Italy for the most worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University data. More than 1,200 deaths have been reported, including 281 in New York City alone.

Photo credit: Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images