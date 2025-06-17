Jenna Bush Hager Gets Bob Haircut Live on ‘Today’ Show

Jenna Bush Hager is getting Leslie Bibb’s viral bob from Season 3 of The White Lotus.

As Bibb co-hosted TODAY with Jenna & Friends on Monday, she brought her hairstylist, Chris McMillan, to give Bush Hager a new ‘do live on air, which she made fans wait until Tuesday’s show to see.

“Bobs are like spring cleaning,” McMillan told Bush Hager of going for the chop. “There’s sometimes some bad damage, bad layers. It sort of evens it up.”

McMillan, who masterminded Jennifer Aniston’s iconic Friends hairstyle, “The Rachel,” told TODAY.com that he wanted to give Bush Hager a bob inspired by Bibb’s, but “a little more modern and sexy.”

“Jenna has a lot of face from here to here,” McMillan said, gesturing to the jawline, “and a small forehead, very similar to Jennifer Aniston’s face shape.”

“No bangs is always a really good idea,” he continued. “So as long as you keep that front long, it’s going to be awesome.” Having such a versatile hairstyle is perfect for Bush Hager, who was shown a variety of ways to wear the new ‘do, including tucked and half-tucked behind her ears.

Bibb told the outlet that the “c—y little bob” got its viral nickname from her co-star Aimee Lou Wood. “Aimee Lou is British. Aimee Lou is like my sister. So we’re very close, so we talk a lot, and do voice memos to each other,” Bibb said. “I think it was maybe the first episode or something, and she sent, ‘My friend wanted me to tell you that he’s f—king loving you and your c—y little bob.”

McMillan didn’t know the cut he had created for Bibb had gotten that nickname until the actress went to him to get a haircut after Season 3 began airing earlier this year. “Oh, there’s ‘The Rachel,’ which is a nice name, and then there’s the ‘c—y little bob,’” Bibb told him at the time, recalling, “It made him laugh so hard, so I didn’t really think anything of it, right?”

It was then that the nickname “really took off.” Bibb continued, “But I like that everyone’s not being so precious about that word. I am not that precious around that word. I look at it like the British folk do, and yeah, it is really a perfect description of that bob.”