Jenna Bush Hager Reveals If ‘Today’ Will Permanently Replace Hoda Kotb

There’s been much talk surrounding who will replace Hoda Kotb on the fourth hour of Today that she shared with Jenna Bush Hager.

Now, Hager is speaking out on whether there will be a permanent replacement for her former co-host.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While speaking with PEOPLE at the Read With Jenna Book Festival in Nashville, Hager noted that the search is still underway. She also clarified that they are looking for someone to fill Kotb’s spot on a more “permanent” basis.

“We’re still searching,” the morning show host said. “We definitely want somebody permanent at some point just because that’s our show, and I think the Today show is such a family.” She continued, “So to have somebody sit in that seat means a lot to all of us. So it will happen. I think we’ve all just been kind of living day by day and we don’t have any developments yet, but we will.”

Ever since Kotb’s exit, there have been rotating guest hosts to fill her spot. Everyone from Scarlett Johansson to Andy Cohen has taken a turn beside Hager. Kotb exited Today in January. Craig Melvin was tapped to take over her position as co-anchor to Savannah Guthrie. However, there was no permanent replacement announced for the role alongside Hager on the fourth hour of Today, instead retooling the series to Jenna & Friends with guest hosts.

Despite leaving Today earlier this year, Kotb had a reunion with Hager on the talk show in late May. Hager said about their recent reunion, “It was so nice.” She added that it was like getting a visit from “your best friend from college” or “your childhood best friend.”