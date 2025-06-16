Actress Reveals Her Agent Told Her to Go on ‘Shopping Spree’ Due to ‘Scruffy’ Wardrobe

Aimee Lou Wood’s agent sent the White Lotus star on a “shopping spree” to revamp her “scruffy” look after the HBO hit wrapped filming.

The actress, 31, revealed in a new interview with PEOPLE that her biggest splurge tends to be on items outside of her wardrobe.

“I think I need to go and treat myself more. My agent said this to me the other day,” Wood told the outlet, recalling a time in which her agent asked, “Why are you wearing these clothes?”

LOS ANGELES, USA. February 10, 2025: Aimee Lou Wood at the season 3 premiere for HBO’s The White Lotus.

(Featureflash photo agency/shutterstock)

“I came in and I looked so scruffy, and she was like, ‘Maybe you should just go and have a shopping spree,’” she continued, “and it will probably feel really fun and good, but I usually just spend my money on such silly…It’s always novelty household things.”

The Sex Education star said her financial vice is spending “so much money on cute things that are just quite pointless,” like “tiny miniature toy mice that I think are sweet.”

She is, however, “looking forward to maybe a shopping spree soon, because it is really cool when you can do that.”

Wood’s White Lotus co-star, Patrick Schwarzenegger, jumped in to reveal that the actress is also quite generous with her finances. “She spends or offers to spend is that she just took Abby [Champion] and I out for a very nice dinner when we were out in London and she bought it,” he shared. “She did the old ‘I’m going to the bathroom’ trick and paid for the bill.”

Wood and her White Lotus castmates formed an unbreakable bond during their seven months of filming the third season of the Mike White show in Thailand. “It was a very long time, and I feel that’s why there’s a real feeling of separation anxiety whenever we have to leave each other,” she revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week.

She continued, “It’s intense, and there’s definitely a lot of co-dependence I think. I can’t go a day without speaking to Leslie [Bibb]. We just constantly voice note.”