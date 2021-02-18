Jeezy Mourns Loss of Mother in Emotional Instagram Post

✖

Rapper Jeezy is mourning the loss of his mother and took to Instagram to share an emotional post in the wake of her death. In the post, the "Put On" rapper shared a photo of him placing his hand on her casket, as well as a clip of her singing. While Jeezy chose to keep the details of his mother's passing private at this time, he did write a heartfelt memorial to her in the post caption.

"You taught me to be a man when I was a boy. Made me man up, be a father when I was a kid. Raised me to be a natural-born leader when I was lost," he wrote. "You lifted me when I was down. Inspired me when I had no inspiration. Always told me I was Bigger than my circumstances." he referred to her as his "Super Hero" who "feared nothing or no one. No obstacle or [setbacks]." Jeezy also stated that his mother was "one of the only people in the world" that he felt he "could trust. When I had nothing or no one, I had you Mamma. You was hard on me. I thank you for that."

Jeezy went on to say to his late mother, "You gave me confidence when I didn’t have any. Made me feel like I can put the world on my back and walk barefoot. You never judged or down talked my dreams. Or my downfalls. You just encouraged. I thank GOD you got a glimpse of the Man and Woman you raised and all the good we gave to world all because you gave it to us."

The rapper continued, "My faith is strong. I know God has you now. We let heaven borrow our Angel. Kiss my brother Michael. Tell em we love him. And to take care of you. You are in a better place. Dancing and singing to your favorite songs. With that beautiful smile on your face... I will continue to make you proud. I LOVE YOU MOMMA. FORVER MY MOMMA’S BABY." Jeezy concluded his post by telling his mother not to "worry" because he'll take care of their "family." He then added, "Rest in Heaven our Queen."

Jeezy had a complicated relationship with his mother, as he previously told Rolling Stone that when he was a child she struggled with drug addiction. He later told MTV that the two of them reconciled after his mother got sober. "I was proud, man,” Jeezy said at the time. "It was painful, but at the same time, it taught me a valuable lesson in life. People can be the way they are, but as long as they’re willing to change — that’s what you’ve got to look at."