'DWTS': Jeannie Mai's Fiance Jeezy Buys Billboard Ad to Support Her

It may have been Jeezy's big day, but the rapper made sure fiancée Jeannie Mai was getting his full support on Dancing With the Stars, renting out a Los Angeles billboard to encourage people to vote for The Real host and her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong. As Jeezy turned 43 Monday, he shifted public focus to his lady, turning an L.A. billboard into a beacon for #TeamDreamofJeannie, complete with the number to vote for them during that night's Disney-themed show.

"When I'm trying to surprise the Birthday King tonight- and he ends up surprising ME! WHO DOES THAT!!?" Mai incredulously captioned a video of the billboard, complete with Jeezy wishing her luck. "THANK YOU baby and yall join me in wishing @jeezy the Happiest Birthday!" The romantic gesture was appreciated by Mai's followers, with Tamar Braxton commenting, "The sweetest EVER ‼️‼️" and Adrienne Bailon commented, "OMG I LOVE THIS SO MUCH!"

"Who does that? Who gets their fiancée a billboard just to encourage people to vote for Dancing With the Stars on their birthday?" Mai gushed to Entertainment Tonight. "It's his birthday right now, and he is busy getting me a billboard to help me garner votes. I don't even know what the price tag is on that, but beyond that, just the gesture, to believe in us." It's not out of character for Jeezy, the talk show host explained. "That is the type of man he is, and I hope everyone seeing that now can understand why the mere gesture of dedicating a dance to him is the least I can do," she continued. "Because he truly is the love of my life."

Mai dedicated her Disney Night dance to Jeezy, who popped the question to her in March, and earned a 22/30 from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough for her Viennese waltz set to "Married Life" from Up. After Monday's show, she continued to ET, "Tonight's dance was different because I danced for J and I feel like something emoted out of me differently than when I am doing it just for myself. I don't know if I could get that same magic again." At that time, Armstrong chimed in, "Oh, you are going to get that same magic again, you will get it! It will just be different magic." Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.