'Dancing With the Stars': Jeannie Mai's Fiance Jeezy Gives Update on Her Recovery

✖

Jeannie Mai's fiancé, Jeezy, has good news about her recovery after the TV personality was forced to leave Dancing With the Stars early to undergo emergency throat surgery. The rapper stopped by The Real to give Mai's co-hosts an update on her health, revealing that while she's struggled with the downtime, she's "doing well" and recovering.

"I thank y'all for y'all prayers and y'all support," Jeezy said on Thursday's show. "She’s doing well; she’s eating everything in the house. But she’s definitely doing well." He explained that the Holey Moley host was rushed into surgery after developing an abscess that was blocking her airway and required immediate attention.

"She began to get sick. She had some problems with her throat and we took her to the doctor and they gave her a shot of steroids and everything was good," he continued. "It happened again, and I just started to notice she was having problems breathing. She woke up one morning and got up before me and I got up and went behind her, and I saw her, and she couldn’t breathe. I grabbed her immediately, took her to the emergency room ... they found something, but they didn't know."

Going to another doctor for insight as to what was going on, the physician told her, "You're done with Dancing With the Stars. You're done. This is life-threatening and if you don’t get it fixed right now, you could possibly lose your life.'"

"For me, it was real, you know? I told her, it was the hardest thing ever because you guys know Jeannie more than I do — she's not a quitter, she's a fighter," Jeezy continued. "And just so you know, right after the surgery, she was trying to figure out how to get back on that show. Absolutely."

Mai announced ahead of the Nov. 2 show that she had to drop out of the ABC dance competition. "I'm absolutely devastated on Dancing With the Stars has to end this way," she said from the hospital in a segment that aired on that night's show. "I'm so thankful that I even had this experience on Dancing With the Stars. It was hands down one of the best journeys of my life. So, thank you so much and I love you guys." Mai's dance partner, Brandon Armstrong, told the camera he was "so relieved" to hear her surgery had gone well and thanked her for making their time on the show "so special."